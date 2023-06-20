Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 168,717 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 168,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,276,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In related news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.51. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $106.11.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($39.67) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.79) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

