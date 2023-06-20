Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 6,002 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $211.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 675,150 shares of company stock valued at $141,073,537. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

