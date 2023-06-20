dForce USD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,622.10 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00003709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $32.72 million and approximately $1,622.10 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00283529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00016126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,194,033 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9902048 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,379.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

