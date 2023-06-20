Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Reaches $8.78 on Major Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $92.48 million and $927,376.35 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.78 or 0.00031050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

