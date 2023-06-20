David Benson Sells 22,821 Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Stock

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.37), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($145,423.65).

Workspace Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 495.60 ($6.34). 30,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,051. The company has a market capitalization of £949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Workspace Group plc has a one year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 655.50 ($8.39).

Workspace Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This is an increase from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Workspace Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.06) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.67) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.32) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 640.67 ($8.20).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993. We are home to thousands of businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. We provide inspiring, flexible work spaces in dynamic London locations.

