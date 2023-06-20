Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Shares Gap Down to $241.80

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.80, but opened at $228.88. Danaher shares last traded at $232.76, with a volume of 2,018,792 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Danaher Trading Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.25. The stock has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.
In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
