Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.28. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 378,462 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DADA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

