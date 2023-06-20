Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 16,125 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,158,389,000 after buying an additional 412,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after acquiring an additional 922,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after purchasing an additional 101,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,321. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

