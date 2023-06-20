Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.26. 2,343,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,523. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 78.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 74,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

