Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.26. 2,343,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,523. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
