Cosmos Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.97 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $61.62 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $8.58 or 0.00032053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

