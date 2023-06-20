Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Critical Comparison

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and SpringBig’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.43 billion 1.69 $2.29 billion $4.49 14.40 SpringBig $26.63 million 0.47 -$13.08 million ($0.51) -0.91

Profitability

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognizant Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.88% 18.63% 12.90% SpringBig -44.62% N/A -91.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of SpringBig shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of SpringBig shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cognizant Technology Solutions and SpringBig, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 5 10 3 0 1.89 SpringBig 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $68.21, indicating a potential upside of 5.80%. SpringBig has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 813.71%. Given SpringBig’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats SpringBig on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. The company offers customer experience enhancement, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It also provides solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, the creation of personalized user experience, and acceleration of digital engineering services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers loyalty programs, rewards and offers, marketing automation, and communication services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

