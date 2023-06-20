Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

CSSEP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,734. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

