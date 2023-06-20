Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $25.34 Million Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,382 shares during the period. Antero Midstream accounts for 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $25,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

