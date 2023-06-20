CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 9,027 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.02. 1,259,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

