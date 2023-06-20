CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $3.75 on Tuesday, reaching $199.22. 344,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,121. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.45.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.