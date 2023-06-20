CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in 3M were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 621,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

