CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 22 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Booking by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Booking by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,625.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,640.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,445.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

