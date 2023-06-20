CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.27 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 57,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $413,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $274,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,967 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,550 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 482,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,630. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 185.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

