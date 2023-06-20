CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 407 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. 839,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

