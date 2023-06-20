Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $12,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after buying an additional 78,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,427,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,312,000 after buying an additional 652,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after buying an additional 112,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,102,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

