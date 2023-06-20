Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after purchasing an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after purchasing an additional 237,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after acquiring an additional 305,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

