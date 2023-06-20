Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 1.88% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 286,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SCHI opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.15. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $46.21.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)
- Medicals Stocks Waters, Agilent, Illumina Show Growth Potential
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.