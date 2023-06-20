Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $416,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.