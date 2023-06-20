Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,430 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 320,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.