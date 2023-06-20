Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average is $365.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

