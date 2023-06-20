Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Trading 64.7% Higher

Shares of Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ – Get Rating) traded up 64.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.40. 9,571,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,855% from the average session volume of 489,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Cereplast Stock Up 64.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39.

About Cereplast

(Get Rating)

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

