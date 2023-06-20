CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0560 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,902.36 or 1.00010141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002435 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0554397 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,779,311.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

