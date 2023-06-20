Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VHT stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.76. 45,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

