Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CAT traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. 1,129,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

