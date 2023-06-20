Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.94. 64,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $87.35.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

