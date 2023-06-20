Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,302 Shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,302 shares during the quarter. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 4,093.3% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 996,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 973,063 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,151,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000.

Get Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF alerts:

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.10. 2,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,030. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.