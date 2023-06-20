Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,587,402,000 after buying an additional 710,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average of $121.91.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.