Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $199.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,283. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

