Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,401. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.