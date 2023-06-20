Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Linde by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde Price Performance

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.40. 425,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,917. The company has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.