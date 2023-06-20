Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,555 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,320.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 112,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.14. 276,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,193. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

