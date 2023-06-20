Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

EXC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,511. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

