Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.4% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.65. 3,393,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,900,581. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.50.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $424,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 675,150 shares of company stock valued at $141,073,537. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

