Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,603. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

