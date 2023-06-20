Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 5,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $98.00.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

