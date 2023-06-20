Carey Oconnor Kolaja Sells 2,500 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company’s revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 792.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

