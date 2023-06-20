Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $202.08. The company had a trading volume of 666,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

