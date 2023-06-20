Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK remained flat at $92.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,080,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,386. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

