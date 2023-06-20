Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 330,223 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000. Financial Institutions makes up approximately 1.1% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 2.15% of Financial Institutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 23,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $52.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel M. Gullo purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,083.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $222,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

