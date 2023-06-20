Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $4.14 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,637,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.23. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

