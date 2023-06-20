Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $109.15. 435,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

