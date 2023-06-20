Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,377. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.