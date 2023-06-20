Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Simon Litherland Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Simon Litherland purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.62 ($192.73).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($187.33).

On Tuesday, April 18th, Simon Litherland acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.40) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($193.82).

Shares of BVIC traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 882.50 ($11.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,180. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 697.50 ($8.93) and a one year high of GBX 950 ($12.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 906.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 847.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,604.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 5,272.73%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.77) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

