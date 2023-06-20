Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. 2,464,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,872. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.