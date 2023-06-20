Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,605,000 after acquiring an additional 549,599 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 716,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $35.91 and a 1 year high of $54.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

